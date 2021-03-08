Rockton man previously charged in 2017 murder case involved in fatal Iowa crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WIFR) - Police have identified the people involved in Sunday’s deadly crash on I-380, including a 34-year-old man from Rockton.

At around 2:05 a.m., a Cedar Rapids Police Department officer encountered a crash in the northbound lanes of the interstate, just north of the exit for 7th Street NE near mile marker 20. Officials said a truck crashed into a sport-utility vehicle with four occupants, according to our sister station KCRG.

A passenger in the SUV died at the scene, and two other occupants were taken by ambulance to a hospital for serious injuries. The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to our sister station KCRG.

Officials identified the driver of the truck as 34-year-old Tyler S. Lee, of Rockton. Lee previously turned himself in to law enforcement after a first degree murder warrant had been issued against him in connection to the murder of Christopher Peters in 2017 in Loves Park.

A preliminary investigation determined Lee was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-380 when his vehicle struck the SUV, according to our sister station KCRG.

The passenger in the front seat was identified as 23-year-old David Phuong Nguyen, of Cedar Rapids. He died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was identified as 20-year-old Rylee Wallingford, of Cedar Rapids. Wallingford remains in the hospital with serious injuries. The passengers in the rear of the SUV were identified as 23-year-old Benjamin Brecht, and 22-year-old Skyler McDowell, both from Cedar Rapids. An investigation into this crash is ongoing, according to our sister station KCRG.

