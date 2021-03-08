Advertisement

Rockford PD investigating Saturday shooting

There were no injuries reported.
Shooting
Shooting(AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday morning.

At approximately 7:10 a.m., Rockford officers were sent to the 200 block of Oakwood Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found several shell casings in the roadway and saw the residence had been struck numerous times, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Officers were also told that a party was held there the previous night, during which a physical fight spilled out of the house into the front yard. There were no injuries reported. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

