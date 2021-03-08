Rockford men charged with active warrants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three Rockford men were arrested on active warrants after a traffic stop on Wednesday, March 3.

On Wednesday, March 3, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Rockford police stopped a car in the 500 block of Acorn Street. The car was occupied by 33-year-old Rickey Pouncy, 31-year-old Tyrone Dorenzo Jr. and 24-year-old Charles Jones. All three men had active warrants for their arrest.

During the investigation, officers found two handguns in the vehicle, one with an extended magazine and over two grams of heroin. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges.

Pouncey was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and a domestic battery warrant. Dorenzo Jr. was charged with possession of a controlled substance, obstructing identification and a failure to appear warrant. Jones was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, obstructing identification, a failure to appear warrant and order of protection violation warrant.

