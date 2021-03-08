Advertisement

Rockford men charged with active warrants

On Wednesday, March 3, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Rockford police stopped a car in the 500 block of Acorn Street.
handcuffs
handcuffs(Gray Media)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three Rockford men were arrested on active warrants after a traffic stop on Wednesday, March 3.

On Wednesday, March 3, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Rockford police stopped a car in the 500 block of Acorn Street. The car was occupied by 33-year-old Rickey Pouncy, 31-year-old Tyrone Dorenzo Jr. and 24-year-old Charles Jones. All three men had active warrants for their arrest.

During the investigation, officers found two handguns in the vehicle, one with an extended magazine and over two grams of heroin. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges.

Pouncey was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and a domestic battery warrant. Dorenzo Jr. was charged with possession of a controlled substance, obstructing identification and a failure to appear warrant. Jones was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, obstructing identification, a failure to appear warrant and order of protection violation warrant.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvidere Police squad car stolen, driver crashes into a tree
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
The Comeback Kids: Jonathan Griffin
The Comeback Kids: Jonathan Griffin and Rathskeller Rockford
Death investigation in Roscoe
Murdered woman found in Roscoe was reported missing from McHenry County
Swollen masses found in mammograms are caused by COVID-19 vaccine
Study: Non-cancerous, swollen masses found in mammograms caused by COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

City of Rockford Public Works Department Water Division.
E. State Street roadway widening project to begin March 15
Scam Alert
Senior Resource Center warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams
159 new cases and two new deaths
IDPH: 1,182 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily death toll since Sept.
Crash
Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Rockford crash