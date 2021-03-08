Recent study finds women pay higher mortgage rates, local woman says she didn’t have that experience

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - New homeowner Meghan Vella recently signed on the dotted line for her new condo in Loves Park, but says getting here wasn’t exactly easy.

“I wanted to find something that was new or updated and the biggest struggle was trying to find an updated property on the market,” said Vella.

So, she decided to go with a new construction property giving her the ability to truly make the home her own.

“It was a nice process,” said Vella. “I added the fireplace. There was a blank room and I added a closet, a barn door and made it into a third bedroom.”

A recent study by HousingWire finds women pay higher mortgage rates than men, however Rockford Area Realtors CEO Conor Brown says he hasn’t seen that locally and emphasizes the important role women play in the housing market.

“Woman are a huge segment of our buying population in terms of residential real estates,” said Brown. “They represent probably the second largest component right behind married couples.”

As Vella settles into her new home she has advice for other potential homebuyers.

“Just keeping looking until you find what you’re looking for,” said Vella. “I know that a lot of people can’t do that, but I would say keeping looking and find what you consider home to you.”

