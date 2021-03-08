Police release body cam footage of 12-year-old boy pulled from Wisconsin River

WISCONSIN, Ill. (WIFR) - One Wisconsin Police Department releases the body cam footage that shows officers pulling a 12-year-old boy out of the Wisconsin River after he fell through ice.

Portage Police say on March 4 they received reports the boy had fallen through the ice and found him about 30 yards out on the ice. The boy was able to somewhat pull himself up before officers say they used a ResQ disc to help him out completely and pull him across the ice and then safely back to shore.

Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke released the following statement on Facebook saying in part:

“I am very proud of the officer’s actions which prevented a tragedy on March 4th. I want to show a portion of the body cam video to stress the dangers associated with unpredictable - never safe ice conditions on the river along with the significance of this event and the great work our officers do.”

