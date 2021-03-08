Pet of the Week: Winter

Meet Winter! This adorable lady is about a year and a half old. Winter was surrendered due to her owners moving and not being able to take Winter with. Winter loves to sit on laps, be petted, and take little excited bunny runs on the furniture. Winter lived with a dog, cat, and guinea pig in the home and did well!

Winter is very friendly and social and would make a great addition to any household willing to give her the care she needs.

For some good information on bringing home a new rabbit friend! rabbit.org/category/care/

(Source: House Rabbit Society)

Winnebago County Animal Services

4517 N. Main St. Rockford

815-319-4100

To fill out an adoption form, visit wcasrock.org!

