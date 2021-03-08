Narcotics investigation in Rockford nets numerous charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department charged four people stemming from a narcotics investigation focusing on the 1200 block of Revell Avenue.

Rockford narcotics detectives received numerous complaints of drug dealing in and around the 1200 block of Revell Avenue. After investigating, it was discovered that three residences were involved. Detectives reviewed their investigation with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and executed three warrants in two separate buildings.

On the morning of March 4, detectives and officers from the Rockford Police Department executed three search warrants at all three locations. Two handguns, a taser and various forms of drugs were recovered during the searches.

Michael Burnett, 37 of Rockford, was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, no valid FOID, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and morphine. Tamica Flemming, 39 of Rockford, was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, no valid FOID and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and morphine.

Ashley Williams, 30 of Rockford, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Stacy Peppers, 37 of Rockford, was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and MDMA. Burnett, Flemming and Peppers were taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail. Williams was cited and released.

If you have any further information on these incidents or others, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

