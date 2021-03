ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine this Monday with highs right around 60 and a southwest breeze 10 - 15 MPH. Patchy fog tonight as lows drop to the middle 30′s. Low to mid 60′s tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain showers move in on Wednesday and continue through early Thursday morning.

