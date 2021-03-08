IDPH: 1,182 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily death toll since Sept.

SPRINGFIELD (WIFR) – Illinois reported its lowest daily COVID-19 death toll in nearly six months on Monday, as the state marked more than three weeks with an average infection rate below three percent.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,182 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as 5 more deaths. That’s the fewest deaths reported in a single day since Sept. 14.

The reported deaths Monday are:

- Christian County: 1 female 70′s

- Cook County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- Monroe County: 1 male 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,199,517 cases, including 20,767 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,636 specimens for a total of 18,679,826. As of Sunday night, 1,178 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 266 patients were in the ICU and 118 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 1-7 is 2.3 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 1-7 is 2.8 percent.

A total of doses of 3,824,675 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,268,375. A total of 3,387,778 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 347,915 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 90,135 doses. On Sunday, 29,564 doses were administered in Illinois.

