IceHogs complete comeback, beat Wild 4-3 in overtime

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Andrei Altybarmakian scored twice, including the game-winning goal in overtime, to give the Rockford IceHogs a 4-3 victory over the Iowa Wild on Sunday, sweeping the two-game weekend set against their division rival.

It’s the first time all season the Hogs have won back-to-back games, after winning 3-2 against Iowa on Saturday.

Evan Barratt and DJ Busdeker had the other two goals for the IceHogs, including Busdeker’s third period goal that tied the game at three.

Collin Delia made his fourth straight start after being assigned to Rockford on a conditioning assignment by the Chicago Blackhawks back on February 26. The 26-year-old netminder made 27 saves in the win.

The IceHogs close out their four-game homestand on Thursday, March 11 against the Grand Rapids Griffins. You can watch the game on 23.2 Antenna TV. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m.

