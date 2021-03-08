Advertisement

E. State Street roadway widening project to begin March 15

All businesses will remain open throughout this project.
City of Rockford Public Works Department Water Division.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting March 15, water main relocation in anticipation of the Illinois Department of Transportation’s East State Street roadway widening project will begin.

Lane closures will occur from the intersection of East State Street and Perryville Road to East State Street and Buckley Road. Lane closures include the closure of the southern eastbound lane on East State Street and the eastbound turn lane when heading north on Perryville Road. Business access roads along East State Street in the designated area will also be closed with detour routes posted, according to the city of Rockford.

This closure is anticipated to remain in place until mid-April. All businesses will remain open throughout this project.

The East State Street water main relocation project consists of replacing approximately 3000 feet of water main, fire hydrants and valves in two phases. Phase 1 is East State Street from Perryville to Buckley Drive and Phase 2 is East State Street from Mill Road to Perryville Road. Both phases of the water main relocation project is expected to be completed by the end of May, according to the city of Rockford.

IDOT will be coordinating with all applicable governmental agencies throughout the project. Drivers are reminded to obey work zone speed limits and to stay alert for workers when driving through the construction zone.

