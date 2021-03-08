Debate about law enforcement’s right to qualified immunity persists in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As allegations of police misconduct rock the nation, debate about an officer’s right to qualified immunity persists in Illinois. Community activists and law enforcement clash over what should be done to ease concerns.

“There’s a difference between human error and a lack of caring,” said Rockford community activist, Leslie Rolfe.

Qualified immunity is a legal provision that protects law enforcement from being held personally responsible for things that happen on the job. Whiteside County Sheriff, John Booker said a police reform bill waiting to be signed would take away that right.

“You know, the concern is always looking over your back, that no matter what you do, someone could just file a lawsuit against you and you could lose everything,” said Booker.

Booker said law enforcement needs qualified immunity to carry out their jobs. Especially in stressful situations that require officers to make split-second decisions. Community activist, Leslie Rolfe disagrees.

“It’s very interesting to think that they’re more worried about lawsuits in that split-second decision, than the ramifications of someone’s livelihood,” said Rolfe.

23 news spoke with law enforcement leaders a few weeks ago. Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said other states, like Colorado, removed qualified immunity from its law enforcement. They saw a 20% increase in early retirements and a 25% reduction in new hires.

“That’s a significant concern,” said VanVickle. “Not only from a staffing perspective but a community safety perspective.”

But Rolfe said removing qualified immunity would hold officers liable for any wrong-doings. Like shooting someone unwarranted, or using excessive use of force.

“I think one of the issues we have along with the transparency, is a lack of accountability.”

Rolfe said removing qualified immunity can help bridge the trust between police officers and the public.

