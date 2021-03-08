Advertisement

Bicyclist taken to hospital after collision with vehicle

Rockford Police arrived to the intersection of 5th Street and 5th Avenue for reports of a traffic accident involving a vehicle and a bicycle.(AP)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is taken to the hospital after colliding with a car in Rockford Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:35 p.m. Rockford Police arrived to the intersection of 5th Street and 5th Avenue for reports of a traffic accident involving a vehicle and a bicycle.

Police say the bicyclist, a 66-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses stated the bicyclist disobeyed a stop sign and struck the vehicle.

