Bicyclist taken to hospital after collision with vehicle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is taken to the hospital after colliding with a car in Rockford Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:35 p.m. Rockford Police arrived to the intersection of 5th Street and 5th Avenue for reports of a traffic accident involving a vehicle and a bicycle.

Police say the bicyclist, a 66-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses stated the bicyclist disobeyed a stop sign and struck the vehicle.

