Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 66-year-old bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after getting into a crash with a vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, March 7, at 4:35 p.m., Rockford police officers were sent to the intersection of 5th Street and 5th Avenue for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle.

Witnesses said the bicyclist disobeyed the stop sign and struck the vehicle. The bicyclist, a 66 year-old-man, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

