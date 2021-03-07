Warmer, breezy Sunday with 60s to open next week; rain and cooler times follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few degrees above the original forecast? Well, that’s just the March sunshine doing its job helping melt the snow on our grounds and give our temperatures a boost. While we were in the upper 40s Saturday, 50s arrive Sunday and then 60s follow.

Sunday will be warmer with those 50s, thanks to southerly winds that will be around. They’ll be gusty at times too especially in the afternoon with the continued sunshine. The improvements in the temperature department will continue into next week with 60s expected each day Monday through Wednesday. We’ll have the more widespread sunshine through Monday before more clouds move into our skies beginning Tuesday.

The sunniest days will be Sunday and Monday. More clouds by the middle of next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This will occur ahead of the Midwest’s next storm system for the middle of next week. This cold front will bring the Rockford region some scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and into parts of Thursday. Besides some thunder and lightning, the potential for severe weather remains very low at this time.

Rain chances increase Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible Wednesday PM. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Once the cold front moves through, temperatures will gradually drop to near normal territory for the middle of March. 50s return for Thursday and Friday before 40s and a few showers arrive for next weekend. These are numbers closer to what we should be seeing for the middle of March.

First 60s of 2021 come first before temperatures return to near normal. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Expect temperatures somewhat near or slightly below normal going through the time period around March 20. Meaning enjoy the unseasonable warmth that’s upon us!

Expect going into the week of March 20 more cooler to near normal temperatures in the forecast. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

