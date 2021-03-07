Rockford University tops Aurora for NACC south division title
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time in program history the Rockford Regents will play for a NACC conference title following a 97-91 win over Aurora University.
The Regents started slow, but closed the first half on a 9-0 run. Brandon Emerick scored 34 points on 9-14 shooting from behind the arc. He also had 9 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals.
Boylan graduate Kevin Diemer chipped in 20 points, 13 rebounds and 2 assists in the win.
Rockford will head to Wisconsin Lutheran Saturday, March 13 for the title game.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.