Rockford University tops Aurora for NACC south division title

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time in program history the Rockford Regents will play for a NACC conference title following a 97-91 win over Aurora University.

The Regents started slow, but closed the first half on a 9-0 run. Brandon Emerick scored 34 points on 9-14 shooting from behind the arc. He also had 9 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

Boylan graduate Kevin Diemer chipped in 20 points, 13 rebounds and 2 assists in the win.

Rockford will head to Wisconsin Lutheran Saturday, March 13 for the title game.

