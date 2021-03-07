Advertisement

Rite on Time Design holds first art show in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rite on Time Design welcomed residents and fellow crafters to be apart of its first ever craft show. Organizers say its a great opportunity for the community to come out and support small businesses.

People could also vote for their favorite crafter of the show who would get the opportunity to showcase and sell their product in the store for two weeks. Co-owner Mike Borowicz says, “Well we’re just good glad to get our customers back out here. They’ve been making all these crafts and they’ve just been sitting with them for the past year. They’re really anxious to get back out here.”

