Residents get crafty learning glass etching at Rockford Makerspace

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some residents learned a few new tricks Saturday as Rockford Makerspace hosts glass etching classes.

The art of glass etching is used to create art on the surface of glass. Participants first used vinyl cutters to create stencils of the artwork they wanted to use. Following they used etching cream to put that design on the glasses. Attendees were able to take home the finished products.

Rob Wise of Rockford Makerspace says, “A lot of people come here with different interests and some of the interests kind of overlap. We can work things together as you might take an electronics class and learn how to use a single board controller to turn lights on and off and blink lights and that might appear on a costume that you do for a costume play or something.”

