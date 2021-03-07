Advertisement

Kegel Harley Davidson hosts Luck of the Draw event

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re a motorcycle enthusiast and are looking to test your luck this March, Kegel Harley Davidson in Rockford launches a month long raffle.

It’s called ‘Luck of the Draw.’ Organizers say for every $100 you spend at the store, you will be entered in the giveaway. Drawing will happen each Saturday at 3 p.m. on Facebook Live with prizes ranging from free winter storage to rain gear and even a detail kit. The grand prize is valued at more than $2,000 and organizers encourage the community to come out and test their luck.

Chelsea Dadez of Kegel says, “Riding season is upon us its warming up. I’m personally waiting for the rain to come so I can get out there and ride myself so it’s a really good time just to be celebrating in general and I feel really fortunate that riding season is here so that’s lucky too just like the whole month of March.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swollen masses found in mammograms are caused by COVID-19 vaccine
Study: Non-cancerous, swollen masses found in mammograms caused by COVID-19 vaccine
Death investigation in Roscoe
Murdered woman found in Roscoe was reported missing from McHenry County
A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made...
Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Casey’s General Stores
New Casey’s location in Rockford to hold grand opening March 12

Latest News

Alpine Academy of Rockford
Alpine Academy of Rockford hosts open house
Rite on time design craft show
Rite on Time Design holds first art show in Rockford
Belvidere Police squad car stolen, driver crashes into a tree
A few more sunny days ahead
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 3/6/2021