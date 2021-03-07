Kegel Harley Davidson hosts Luck of the Draw event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re a motorcycle enthusiast and are looking to test your luck this March, Kegel Harley Davidson in Rockford launches a month long raffle.

It’s called ‘Luck of the Draw.’ Organizers say for every $100 you spend at the store, you will be entered in the giveaway. Drawing will happen each Saturday at 3 p.m. on Facebook Live with prizes ranging from free winter storage to rain gear and even a detail kit. The grand prize is valued at more than $2,000 and organizers encourage the community to come out and test their luck.

Chelsea Dadez of Kegel says, “Riding season is upon us its warming up. I’m personally waiting for the rain to come so I can get out there and ride myself so it’s a really good time just to be celebrating in general and I feel really fortunate that riding season is here so that’s lucky too just like the whole month of March.”

