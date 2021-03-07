Advertisement

East, Boylan upset NIC-10 leaders

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With just a few games left on each NIC-10 basketball teams schedule, every single game comes with conference championship implications. When the best four teams in the conference meet on the same day anything can happen.

Jefferson on the road at East. J-Hawks enter the day with a one game lead over East in Division B. Jefferson lead the game most of the way by double digits, but East storms back out of the halftime break to pull of the upset 48-46. This puts East and Jefferson at a tie at the top of Division B at 10-1.

Harlem celebrates senior day and welcome Boylan to A. Anderson Athletic Facility. Boylan knocks off the Divison A leader 61-52. This puts Boylan and Harlem in a deadlock in Division A.

