Big Northern Conference favorites run table in quarter-finals

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Higher seeds prevail on a packed Saturday of Big Northern Conference tournament action.

Third seed Rockford Christian knocks off six seed Winnebago in a thrilling matchup. The game went into the halftime break tied at 22 a piece, ended the third quarter tied at 33, and finished the fourth tied at 44. Senior Larson Garrigan had a chance to end the game on a buzzer beater that hit back iron. In overtime the Crusaders dominated early, scoring the first seven points. Christian wins 55-53.

In Byron, the five seed Stillman Valley faces off with the four seed Tigers. Byron would take control early, they opened the game on a 12-2 run and never looked back. They beat Stillman 62-45.

Here is a look at the remaining BNC boys basketball games:

#4 Byron vs. #1 Rockford Lutheran

#3 Rockford Christian vs. #2 Genoa-Kingston

Here is a look at the remaining BNC girls basketball games:

#4 Rock Falls vs. #1 Dixon

#3 Byron vs. #2 Winnebago

