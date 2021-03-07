Advertisement

Belvidere Police squad car stolen, driver crashes into a tree

Police say the driver was taken to an area hospital with injuries.
(AP)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police say a Belvidere Police squad car was stolen this afternoon and later found when the driver crashed into a tree.

Police say 29-year-old Kyle Martin of Lakewood took off with a police squad car from 120 E. Madison Street in Belvidere this afternoon. Police say Martin appeared to have lost control while traveling Eastbound on Lawrenceville Rd. just before Garden Prairie and crashed into a tree.

Martin was taken to an area hospital with injuries. Police say charges are pending and there are no further details at this time.

