Alpine Academy of Rockford hosts open house

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With goal of welcoming new students into the classroom this fall, Alpine Academy hosts an open house for perspective families.

Students and parents were able to tour the school to learn more about its programs and register for pre-school and kindergarten classes. Executive Director Scott Dabson says the open house comes one week before the annual celebration of Lutheran Schools Week and says he’s excited about another academic year on the horizon.

Dabson says, “We’re excited. We’ve been in school all year this year, we’ve been in person and we haven’t missed a day. It’s been a really good year for us even with COVID. Certainly we’re following all those guidelines but its been a great year. I think being able to continue that has been a big plus for us and we’re ready for next year and to be able to invite more families to be apart of our family here at Alpine.”

