Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 21 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

The seven-day positivity rate is now 2.1 percent.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 21 cases of COVID-19 and one death on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 26,856 from 26,835 on Thursday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is 444, up from 443 Thursday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 2.1 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 46,987 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 13 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from the Thursday, Feb. 25 report of 20.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Roscoe
Body of woman missing since Jan. 3 identified in Roscoe storage facility
Casey’s General Stores
New Casey’s location in Rockford to hold grand opening March 12
Handcuffs on desk
Rockford woman charged after shot fired in Walmart parking lot
Rockford Fire responds to vehicle in the Rock River.
Driver rescued after vehicle is pulled from Rock River
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash

Latest News

The owners say there are plenty of fun activities inside the building — including laser tag and...
2021 opening at Volcano Falls adventure park
The Comeback Kids: Jonathan Griffin
The Comeback Kids: Jonathan Griffin
Technology experts say social media games put your security at risk.
Technology experts say social media games put your security at risk
Swollen masses found in mammograms are caused by COVID-19 vaccine
Study: Non-cancerous, swollen masses found in mammograms caused by COVID-19 vaccine