Boone County Arts Council says it will add new mural come summer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Your passion for public art intersects with someone’s passion for community,” said Boone County Arts Council Mural Committee Chairperson, Jay Allen.

After taking a year long sabbatical, the Boone County Arts Council returns with new plans for public art. Allen said 3 murals will be painted in Belvidere June 26 through July 4.

“The American House, which a holdover from last year,” said Allen. “The other one we’re redoing is the Unity mural.”

Allen said the third piece of artwork is a recreation of the original Eldridge mural that was painted in 1997. It has decayed since then. Allen said the new version will be designed by the original artist, Mark Oatis.

“I’m really honored and pleased to be working on the project,” said Oatis. “And I’m very excited about it.”

Allen said it will pay tribute to local auto dealership owner, Jack Wolf. According to Allen, Wolf has been a long time supporter of public art. The arts council will paint the new mural on the side of Snyder’s Drugs, because it’s the site of Wolf’s boyhood home.

“He’s elderly, and says he kind of wants to take a little bit of a rest now, and he wants to honor the Eldridge Automobile that’s here behind me,” said Allen.

Artists say the painting will feature the original Eldridge automobile, but the fine details will be kept under wraps.

“When you gather a book to read, put it in your hands, do you start at the back and read backwards? So you know the ending first? No, you don’t,” said Allen.

Allen said a group of artist volunteers will take a little over a week to complete the mural.

