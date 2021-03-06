Advertisement

Big Northern Conference boys and girls basketball tournaments get underway

By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - With no IHSA postseason in boys and girls basketball, the Big Northern Conference took it upon itself to create its own playoffs. The BNC put together its first four-day conference tournament, starting on Friday. Each team is guaranteed three games with a conference champion crowned on Tuesday, March 9.

Here are the scores from Friday’s opening round games:

Boys

Dixon 53, Oregon 11

Winnebago 66, Mendota 24

Rock Falls 57, North Boone 44

Girls

Lutheran 56, North Boone 17

Genoa-Kingston 46, Oregon 24

Rockford Christian 34, Mendota 29

Saturday’s Quarterfinal Match-Ups:

Boys

Rock Falls @ Lutheran, 6:00

Stillman Valley @ Byron, 7:15

Dixon @ Genoa-Kingston, 1:00

Winnebago @ Rockford Christian, 3:00

Girls

Rock Falls @ Dixon, 6

Stillman Valley @ Rock Falls, 6

Genoa-Kingston @ Winnebago, 6

Lutheran @ Byron, 6

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Roscoe
Body of woman missing since Jan. 3 identified in Roscoe storage facility
Casey’s General Stores
New Casey’s location in Rockford to hold grand opening March 12
Handcuffs on desk
Rockford woman charged after shot fired in Walmart parking lot
Rockford Fire responds to vehicle in the Rock River.
Driver rescued after vehicle is pulled from Rock River
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash

Latest News

The Big Northern Conference held its boys and girls first round tournament games on Friday.
BNC Boys & Girls Basketball Tournament - Opening Round
Chicago Blackhawks center Drake Caggiula, left, controls the puck against defenseman Brent...
Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook announces retirement after 15 seasons
Erin McKinney has been on a college roller coaster ever since she graduated Belvidere North....
Belvidere North grad Erin McKinney stays ready at Wisconsin
Jefferson stayed perfect in conference play, beating Hononegah 65-64 in double overtime.
East outlasts Auburn, Jefferson gets by Hononegah in 2OT