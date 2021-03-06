Big Northern Conference boys and girls basketball tournaments get underway
(WIFR) - With no IHSA postseason in boys and girls basketball, the Big Northern Conference took it upon itself to create its own playoffs. The BNC put together its first four-day conference tournament, starting on Friday. Each team is guaranteed three games with a conference champion crowned on Tuesday, March 9.
Here are the scores from Friday’s opening round games:
Boys
Dixon 53, Oregon 11
Winnebago 66, Mendota 24
Rock Falls 57, North Boone 44
Girls
Lutheran 56, North Boone 17
Genoa-Kingston 46, Oregon 24
Rockford Christian 34, Mendota 29
Saturday’s Quarterfinal Match-Ups:
Boys
Rock Falls @ Lutheran, 6:00
Stillman Valley @ Byron, 7:15
Dixon @ Genoa-Kingston, 1:00
Winnebago @ Rockford Christian, 3:00
Girls
Rock Falls @ Dixon, 6
Stillman Valley @ Rock Falls, 6
Genoa-Kingston @ Winnebago, 6
Lutheran @ Byron, 6
