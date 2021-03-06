Big Northern Conference boys and girls basketball tournaments get underway

(WIFR) - With no IHSA postseason in boys and girls basketball, the Big Northern Conference took it upon itself to create its own playoffs. The BNC put together its first four-day conference tournament, starting on Friday. Each team is guaranteed three games with a conference champion crowned on Tuesday, March 9.

Here are the scores from Friday’s opening round games:

Boys

Dixon 53, Oregon 11

Winnebago 66, Mendota 24

Rock Falls 57, North Boone 44

Girls

Lutheran 56, North Boone 17

Genoa-Kingston 46, Oregon 24

Rockford Christian 34, Mendota 29

Saturday’s Quarterfinal Match-Ups:

Boys

Rock Falls @ Lutheran, 6:00

Stillman Valley @ Byron, 7:15

Dixon @ Genoa-Kingston, 1:00

Winnebago @ Rockford Christian, 3:00

Girls

Rock Falls @ Dixon, 6

Stillman Valley @ Rock Falls, 6

Genoa-Kingston @ Winnebago, 6

Lutheran @ Byron, 6

