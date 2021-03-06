2021 opening at Volcano Falls adventure park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Putting through a windmill and hitting in a cage may still be on hold a while longer, but indoor fun at Volcano Falls is now an option for Stateline families.

Some of the outdoor attractions, like the batting cages and Go-Kart track, will be closed until the weather improves. However, the owners say there are plenty of fun activities inside the building — including laser tag and arcade games.

“We’re just super excited to get back open, back in the swing of things. We know everybody has kind of going crazy staying at home during the winter times and with COVID-19, so, we’re just super excited to offer some normalcy in this you know,” Haley Davis, Volcano Falls adventure park assistant manager.

