Advertisement

2021 opening at Volcano Falls adventure park

The owners say there are plenty of fun activities inside the building — including laser tag and arcade games.
The owners say there are plenty of fun activities inside the building — including laser tag and...
The owners say there are plenty of fun activities inside the building — including laser tag and arcade games.(Volcano Falls)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Putting through a windmill and hitting in a cage may still be on hold a while longer, but indoor fun at Volcano Falls is now an option for Stateline families.

Some of the outdoor attractions, like the batting cages and Go-Kart track, will be closed until the weather improves. However, the owners say there are plenty of fun activities inside the building — including laser tag and arcade games.

“We’re just super excited to get back open, back in the swing of things. We know everybody has kind of going crazy staying at home during the winter times and with COVID-19, so, we’re just super excited to offer some normalcy in this you know,” Haley Davis, Volcano Falls adventure park assistant manager.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Roscoe
Body of woman missing since Jan. 3 identified in Roscoe storage facility
Casey’s General Stores
New Casey’s location in Rockford to hold grand opening March 12
Handcuffs on desk
Rockford woman charged after shot fired in Walmart parking lot
Rockford Fire responds to vehicle in the Rock River.
Driver rescued after vehicle is pulled from Rock River
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash

Latest News

COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
Winnebago Co. adds 21 COVID-19 cases, 1 death
The Comeback Kids: Jonathan Griffin
The Comeback Kids: Jonathan Griffin
Technology experts say social media games put your security at risk.
Technology experts say social media games put your security at risk
Swollen masses found in mammograms are caused by COVID-19 vaccine
Study: Non-cancerous, swollen masses found in mammograms caused by COVID-19 vaccine