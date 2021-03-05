Advertisement

Todd Welch recommended to become next Stephenson Co. Coroner

Welch will be required to resign his board seat to fill the position of Stephenson County Coroner.
Stephenson County Coroner
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Coroner selection committee recommended Todd Welch to become the next coroner in the county.

The committee formed by Stephenson County Board Chairman William Hadley completed their search before making the recommendation. WElch will be voted upon by the full county board at their March 18 meeting.

During the coroner search process, a total of six candidates applied for the position. Welch retired in 2013 as the Chief Deputy of the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office after 23 years of service and is currently a member of the Stephenson County Board (R - District 1).

“The field of applicants for this position was incredibly strong, which made for a very competitive process and a difficult final decision,” Board member Andy Schroeder, the chairman of the selection committee said.

Additionally, since retiring from the sheriff’s office, Welch has been a part time traffic safety instructor at Rock Valley College in Rockford and a substitute law enforcement instructor at CTE academy in Elizabeth, Illinois. Welch will be required to resign his board seat to fill the position of Stephenson County Coroner.

