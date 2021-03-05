Sun-splashed pattern to continue ahead of strong warming next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Few can register complaints regarding the opening four days of March in the weather department. They’ve been simply spectacular! Every day this week has featured at least 80% of the day’s possible sunlight, paving the way to eminently comfortable conditions! Northeasterly winds did, however, send temperatures down considerably from Wednesday into Thursday, though it’s hardly what one would consider to be cold. Rather, it’s a more seasonable airmass taking up residence here these days, and for the next two to follow.

Bright sunshine will dominate for the next two days, with temperatures right where they should be by early March standards. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once winds shift to the southwest Sunday, real warming gets underway. Though temperatures are to start off on a somewhat chilly note Sunday morning, the combination of full sunshine and the increasingly gusty winds should spell a return to the 50s in the Stateline.

Winds shift to the southwest on Sunday, allowing for significant warming to commence. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunday’s temperature surge is to be just the opening salvo of what promises to be a period of unseasonable warmth. A gust of warm, Pacific air is to rapidly expand eastward early next week, quite likely sending temperatures to the 60° mark as early as Monday, and then into the 60s come Tuesday.

60s may occur as early as Monday, with temperatures well into the 60s to follow shortly thereafter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Precipitation’s been absent to begin the month, and there’s no reason for us to see that changing, at least over the next several days. At the earliest, our first precipitation is to come Tuesday night. That would mean we’d have gone the first eight days of the month without a drop of rain nor a flake of snow. That’s quite the feat! Not since 1949 had a March opened with eight straight dry days, and it’s happened just three times in total, dating back to 1893.

At the earliest, our first precipitation is to come our way next Tuesday. It'll mark just the fourth time, and the first time in 72 years, that precipitation fails to occur in March's first eight days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While impressive, that statistic should not be grounds to assume the tranquil pattern is to continue in the long run. In fact, it appears quite the contrary is to be the case. There’s been mounting evidence for some time that suggests a transition to a much more active pattern is in the cards the farther we go into next week. An above normal precipitation regime is projected to take hold in the middle of next week, likely persisting through the midway point of the month, if not beyond. Several waves of showers, and perhaps embedded thunderstorms, appear likely next Wednesday and beyond.

The pattern looks to shift to become more active as we reach the middle to ladder stages of next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.