Rockford reveals Public Works survey

The survey asks responders which tasks they think the department is responsible for, such as overall quality of services and satisfaction with road maintenance.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Public Works Department is unveiled a survey to gauge insight into the community perception of their services.

You can submit your own responses to the survey here.

