Nursing students give public COVID-19 vaccines

Most of the students who volunteered are seniors who will soon be healthcare professionals.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A group of 25 Rockford University nursing students have volunteered to lend a helping hand administering COVID-19 vaccines in Boone County.

The Boone County Health Department gives the students the opportunity to work hand in hand with medical professionals. Rockford University nursing instructor Stephanie Yeager said it’s important for students to get involved outside the classroom to prepare themselves for their healthcare career.

“Rockford University community prides itself in being a part of our community outside of the campus so having the students be here and be a part of this and work with the community directly front hand is awesome for our students and this is something they will definitely remember their whole career,” Yeager said.

Yeager said most of the students who volunteered are seniors who will soon be healthcare professionals.

