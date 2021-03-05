Study: Non-cancerous, swollen masses found in mammograms caused by COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new study shows an interesting side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine that’s popping up in mammograms for some women.

According to the study, up to 15 percent of vaccinated patients reported swollen lymph nodes as a side effect. These swollen masses have been known as an early sign of breast cancer in women.

Health officials say swelling from the vaccine isn’t dangerous and will go away over time, but urge women to continually get screened so that cancerous masses don’t go unnoticed.

“We just need to know if you’ve got the shot, when we go to do your mammogram, because then we can look for those lymph nodes and see whether or not they are appearing abnormal. The difference is with the shot you only have a lump in the axilla, with breast cancer you would have a lump in the breast as well,” Lacey Stell, Breast Program Director at SwedishAmerican said.

