Advertisement

NFL hires first Black female game official, Maia Chaka

‘I am honored to be selected as an NFL official’
Field judge Steve Currie, left, and line judge Maia Chaka talk between plays while officiating...
Field judge Steve Currie, left, and line judge Maia Chaka talk between plays while officiating an NCAA college football game between Washington and North Dakota Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Seattle.(Source: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has hired Maia Chaka as the first Black female official in league history. She will work games during the 2021 season.

“I am honored to be selected as an NFL official,” Chaka said. “But this moment is bigger than a personal accomplishment. It is an accomplishment for all women, my community, and my culture.”

Chaka enters the NFL after working in the Pac-12 and Conference USA. She was selected in 2014 for the NFL’s Officiating Development Program, which identifies college officiating talent with the goal of showing them some of the same experiences as NFL officials before determining if they have the ability to succeed as an NFL official.

“Maia’s years of hard work, dedication and perseverance — including as part of the NFL Officiating Development Program — have earned her a position as an NFL official,” said Troy Vincent, who oversees the league’s football operations. “As we celebrate Women’s History Month, Maia is a trailblazer as the first Black female official and inspires us toward normalizing women on the football field.”

A graduate of Norfolk State, Chaka earned her bachelor’s in education in 2006. She is a health and physical education teacher in the Virginia Beach public school system.

The NFL did not specify which officiating position she will work.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Roscoe
Body of woman missing since Jan. 3 identified in Roscoe storage facility
Handcuffs on desk
Rockford woman charged after shot fired in Walmart parking lot
Casey’s General Stores
New Casey’s location in Rockford to hold grand opening March 12
Rockford Fire responds to vehicle in the Rock River.
Driver rescued after vehicle is pulled from Rock River
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash

Latest News

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall return in the long-awaited comedy sequel.
New this weekend: 'Coming 2 America'
FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena...
Jump in hiring fuels optimism for US economic recovery
A home in Los Angeles looks like a junkyard, packed with so much stuff. The city is trying to...
An extremely messy yard frustrated neighbors for years in Los Angeles, but change may be coming
In this image from video, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks as the House debates the...
Kinzinger introduces bill to support nuclear tech
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
3rd-degree murder count could be reinstated in George Floyd’s death