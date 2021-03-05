Advertisement

New places accepting water bill payments in Rockford

Locations may have a convenience fee for the service.
Water bill
Water bill(AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents now have several new places to pay their city water bill.

Locations may have a convenience fee for the service. Have your nine-digit account number available when making a payment. Other payment options include online, by mail or by phone, according to the city of Rockford in an announcement Friday.

If residents prefer to make their payment in person and city hall isn’t convenient, the following places now accept payment:

11th Street Currency Exchange - 3134 11st St.

CFSC - Rockford’s Best C.E., Inc. - 4215 E. State St.

Dolex - 2436 - 4225 Charles St.

Downton Discount Drugs - 325 W. State St.

Kishwaukee Currency Exchange - 1807 Kishwaukee St.

O’Brien and Dobbins Pharmacy - 216 S. State St., Belvidere

Order Express - 519 Marchesano Dr.

Riverside Discount Outlet - 864 W. Riverside Blvd.

West State Currency Exchange - 1455 West State St.

Walmart Stores - 7219 Walton St. - 3849 Northridge Dr. - 3902 West Riverside Blvd. - 2101 Gateway Center Dr., Belvidere - 4781 E. Rockton Rd., Roscoe

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Roscoe
Body of woman missing since Jan. 3 identified in Roscoe storage facility
Handcuffs on desk
Rockford woman charged after shot fired in Walmart parking lot
Casey’s General Stores
New Casey’s location in Rockford to hold grand opening March 12
Rockford Fire responds to vehicle in the Rock River.
Driver rescued after vehicle is pulled from Rock River
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash

Latest News

One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many millions of N95 masks are pouring out of American...
Feds seize 65K counterfeit N95 masks at O’Hare International Airport
Gov. Pritzker
Gov. Pritzker to extend Illinois eviction moratorium for another 30 days
Rockford reveals Public Works survey
These photos provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office, in Waukegan, Ill. shows Derenell...
Second man charged in deaths of northern Illinois couple