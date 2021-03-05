New places accepting water bill payments in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents now have several new places to pay their city water bill.

Locations may have a convenience fee for the service. Have your nine-digit account number available when making a payment. Other payment options include online, by mail or by phone, according to the city of Rockford in an announcement Friday.

If residents prefer to make their payment in person and city hall isn’t convenient, the following places now accept payment:

11th Street Currency Exchange - 3134 11st St.

CFSC - Rockford’s Best C.E., Inc. - 4215 E. State St.

Dolex - 2436 - 4225 Charles St.

Downton Discount Drugs - 325 W. State St.

Kishwaukee Currency Exchange - 1807 Kishwaukee St.

O’Brien and Dobbins Pharmacy - 216 S. State St., Belvidere

Order Express - 519 Marchesano Dr.

Riverside Discount Outlet - 864 W. Riverside Blvd.

West State Currency Exchange - 1455 West State St.

Walmart Stores - 7219 Walton St. - 3849 Northridge Dr. - 3902 West Riverside Blvd. - 2101 Gateway Center Dr., Belvidere - 4781 E. Rockton Rd., Roscoe

