Murdered woman found in Roscoe was reported missing from McHenry County

CHICAGO (CBS) — A missing 33-year-old woman from McHenry County was murdered and found inside a storage unit in Roscoe on Tuesday.

CBS 2′s Marie Saavedra reported from Woodstock on Thursday.

Michelle Arnold-Boesiger, of far northwest suburban Harvard, was reported missing on Jan. 3, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s office. Investigators are casting a wide regional net on the investigation.

Several law enforcement agencies, plus the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations, are working the case to find whoever killed this woman, and tried to hide it, according to CBS 2.

Sheriff’s police began investigating on Jan. 26, and later obtained a search warrant for a storage unit at Route 251 and McCurry Road in far northwest suburban Roscoe, just north of Rockford.

A dead body was found in the storage unit on Tuesday, and has since been identified as Arnold-Boesiger. It took Meg Eyeta’s breath away to learn her former neighbor was murdered, according to CBS 2.

“I don’t know, I mean who did it, but that’s just horrible. That’s just horrible,” Meg Eyeta said.

Eyeta knew 33-year-old Michelle Arnold Boesiger, saying rented the apartment upstairs from her at a Marengo complex in 2019.

“She was only here about six months,” Eyeta said. “She was having issues and then she had to move out of state. And that’s the last I heard from her.”

What’s happened since is an investigation crisscrossing the area run by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said Arnold-Boesiger was from Harvard, but she was reported missing to the Holiday Hills Police on Jan. 3. On Tuesday, March 4, several law enforcement agencies descended on Roscoe, where they made a harrowing discovery. Arnold-Boesiger’s body was found inside a storage unit off Route 251.

The Sheriff’s office said it found enough information in the investigation to get a search warrant for that specific unit. No details were shared on how long she’d been there or cause of death. Eyeta is left to wonder if her neighbor’s sudden move was more telling than she thought.

“It was just all of a sudden ‘I have to go’ so I don’t know if she was having issues with someone,” Eyeta wondered. “This was a shock when I found this out.”

Detectives have not made any arrests in this case, but there is one thing about the search from Roscoe Police, the city where her body was found. Officers there said there is no reason to believe the public is at risk.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call McHenry County Sheriff’s investigators at (815) 334-4750.

