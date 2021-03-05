Advertisement

Kinzinger introduces bill to support nuclear tech

The bill would establish updated procedures and timelines for environmental and safety evaluations to make permitting and licensing decisions.
In this image from video, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks as the House debates the...
In this image from video, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks as the House debates the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Pennsylvania, at the U.S. Capitol early Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.((House Television via AP))
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) reintroduced legislation that would aim to streamline and increase the efficiency of nuclear technology permitting and licensing decisions. 

H.R. 1578, the Nuclear Licensing Efficiency Act, would work to modernize nuclear fees and licensing procedures. The bill would establish updated procedures and timelines for environmental and safety evaluations to make permitting and licensing decisions. The full text of the legislation can be found here.

Kinzinger’s reintroduced legislation also proposes to expand fee reforms to cover nuclear fuel facilities, aims for a cost-effective regulation of the nuclear supply chain, and hopes to improve the efficiency of advice to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission by the Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards.

The congressman released the following statement:

“At a time when we so desperately need to work together and meet in the middle to solve our problems, energy policymaking is no exception. The recent weather storms have been a great reminder of how important it is to have a diverse energy supply, as well as a reliable source of baseload power. We need to have a safety net when other sources struggle – and time and time again, a substantial portion of that safety net has been nuclear power. We need an all-of-the-above strategy, one that I have advocated for a long time, and one that has worked in our state of Illinois. I’m proud to reintroduce this legislation, and I will continue to advocate for and support this vital resource,” Kinzinger said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Roscoe
Body of woman missing since Jan. 3 identified in Roscoe storage facility
Handcuffs on desk
Rockford woman charged after shot fired in Walmart parking lot
Casey’s General Stores
New Casey’s location in Rockford to hold grand opening March 12
Rockford Fire responds to vehicle in the Rock River.
Driver rescued after vehicle is pulled from Rock River
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash

Latest News

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., speaks during...
House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Trump State Department aide charged with assault at Capitol
HealthCare.gov offers subsidized private health insurance under the Obama-era Affordable Care...
Solid sign-ups for Biden’s new ‘Obamacare’ coverage offer
Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar is sworn into office as state representative in the 22nd House...
Madigan’s replacement chosen -- for 2nd time in 4 days