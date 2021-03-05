Advertisement

Illinois surpasses 3M COVID-19 vaccinations

Illinois is averaging 83,115 doses given out per day over the past week.
By CBS
Mar. 5, 2021
CHICAGO (CBS) — As the state continues to ramp up vaccination efforts, Illinois has reached two new milestones, with more than 3 million people having received at least one dose of vaccine, and more than 1 million people fully vaccinated.

That’s thanks in part to a record 131,882 doses administered statewide on Thursday, the most in a single day so far.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the state has received a total of 4,224,005 doses of vaccine since December. A total of 3,125,425 shots have been administered, and 1,019,685 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 8 percent of the state’s population.

Illinois is averaging 83,115 doses given out per day over the past week.

