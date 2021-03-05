Advertisement

IDPH: 1,442 new COVID-19 cases and 33 more deaths

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,194,702 cases, including 20,700 deaths.
The University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford COVID-19 pandemic response.
The University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford COVID-19 pandemic response.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The IDPH reported 1,442 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 33 more deaths.

The deaths reported Friday are listed below:

- Carroll County: 1 male 60′s

- Cook County: 1 male 40′s, 1 female 50′s, 1 male 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 2 females 70′s, 2 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 3 males 80′s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 female 80′s

- Kendall County: 1 male 60′s

- Knox County: 1 male 60′s

- Lake County: 1 male 30′s, 1 male 50′s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80′s

- Madison County: 1 female 80′s

- Massac County: 1 male 80′s

- Monroe County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 90′s

- Montgomery County: 1 female 80′s

- Ogle County: 1 female 80′s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70′s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 80′s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 60′s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 70′s

- Will County: 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

As of Thursday night, 1,166 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, the fewest hospitalizations reported in a single day since the state started tracking those numbers in April. Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Thursday night, 263 were in the ICU and 121 were on ventilators.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate in Illinois is down to 2.2 percent, the lowest it’s been since June 23. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 26 to March 4 is 2.8 percent. The state’s average case positivity rate has been below 3 percent for 19 days in a row, the longest such stretch reported so far during the pandemic.

