Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker to extend Illinois eviction moratorium for another 30 days

The governor first issued a moratorium on evictions on March 20, 2020, and has issued 30-day extensions multiple times since.
Gov. Pritzker
Gov. Pritzker(Associated Press)
By CBS
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CBS) - Gov. Pritzker says he will extend the statewide moratorium on evictions for another 30 days. The moratorium was set to expire on Saturday.

However, Pritzker said he’s also looking at how the state might adjust that moratorium, depending on how much federal aid the state might get from the COVID-19 relief legislation currently being debated in Congress.

The governor first issued a moratorium on evictions on March 20, 2020, and has issued 30-day extensions multiple times since.

In Nov., Pritzker modified the moratorium to provide new protections for landlords who have complained that some tenants who can afford their rent have been refusing to pay.

Under that change, only renters who have earned no more than $99,000 in annual income — or $198,000 as joint filers — for 2020 are covered by the moratorium on evictions.

Renters unable to pay will be required to submit a declaration form to their landlords, certifying they can’t pay rent due to substantial loss of income or increase in out-of-pocket expenses, according to Pritzker. The declaration forms are available through the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

The state has halted virtually all evictions since March 20, except in emergencies when “a tenant poses a direct threat to the health and safety of other tenants, an immediate and severe risk to property, or a violation of any applicable building code, health ordinance, or similar regulation.”

The governor’s change in November also clarified that enforcement of pre-pandemic eviction orders can move forward if there are serious health or safety concerns.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Roscoe
Body of woman missing since Jan. 3 identified in Roscoe storage facility
Handcuffs on desk
Rockford woman charged after shot fired in Walmart parking lot
Casey’s General Stores
New Casey’s location in Rockford to hold grand opening March 12
Rockford Fire responds to vehicle in the Rock River.
Driver rescued after vehicle is pulled from Rock River
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash

Latest News

One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many millions of N95 masks are pouring out of American...
Feds seize 65K counterfeit N95 masks at O’Hare International Airport
Rockford reveals Public Works survey
These photos provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office, in Waukegan, Ill. shows Derenell...
Second man charged in deaths of northern Illinois couple
Water bill
New places accepting water bill payments in Rockford