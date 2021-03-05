Gov. Pritzker to extend Illinois eviction moratorium for another 30 days

CHICAGO (CBS) - Gov. Pritzker says he will extend the statewide moratorium on evictions for another 30 days. The moratorium was set to expire on Saturday.

However, Pritzker said he’s also looking at how the state might adjust that moratorium, depending on how much federal aid the state might get from the COVID-19 relief legislation currently being debated in Congress.

The governor first issued a moratorium on evictions on March 20, 2020, and has issued 30-day extensions multiple times since.

In Nov., Pritzker modified the moratorium to provide new protections for landlords who have complained that some tenants who can afford their rent have been refusing to pay.

Under that change, only renters who have earned no more than $99,000 in annual income — or $198,000 as joint filers — for 2020 are covered by the moratorium on evictions.

Renters unable to pay will be required to submit a declaration form to their landlords, certifying they can’t pay rent due to substantial loss of income or increase in out-of-pocket expenses, according to Pritzker. The declaration forms are available through the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

The state has halted virtually all evictions since March 20, except in emergencies when “a tenant poses a direct threat to the health and safety of other tenants, an immediate and severe risk to property, or a violation of any applicable building code, health ordinance, or similar regulation.”

The governor’s change in November also clarified that enforcement of pre-pandemic eviction orders can move forward if there are serious health or safety concerns.

