Advertisement

Feds seize 65K counterfeit N95 masks at O’Hare International Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said the bogus masks arrived in a shipment from Colombia, and were destined for a company in Virginia.
One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many millions of N95 masks are pouring out of American...
One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many millions of N95 masks are pouring out of American factories and heading into storage.(Source: CNN)
By CBS
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CBS) — Customs officials seized more than 65,000 counterfeit N95 masks at O’Hare International Airport on Monday, after noticing the boxes contained grammatical errors and were giving off an odd chemical odor.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said the bogus masks arrived in a shipment from Colombia, and were destined for a company in Virginia. They were designed to look like 3M brand N95 type masks, but customs officials determined the shipment infringed on the 3M trademark and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health NIOSH trademark.

Federal authorities said criminal groups have been exploiting the demand for personal protective equipment and medicine during the COVID-19 pandemic by selling counterfeit products.

“These counterfeit masks are extremely dangerous and provide a false sense of security to American consumers,” Hans Leiterman, assistant area port director with US Customs and Border Protection said. “Unfortunately, there is no shortage of bad actors out there trying to take advantage of consumers during a global pandemic.”

In total, officials seized 65,280 counterfeit masks. Authorities said, had they been legitimate, they would have had a value of more than $400,000.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Roscoe
Body of woman missing since Jan. 3 identified in Roscoe storage facility
Handcuffs on desk
Rockford woman charged after shot fired in Walmart parking lot
Casey’s General Stores
New Casey’s location in Rockford to hold grand opening March 12
Rockford Fire responds to vehicle in the Rock River.
Driver rescued after vehicle is pulled from Rock River
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash

Latest News

Gov. Pritzker
Gov. Pritzker to extend Illinois eviction moratorium for another 30 days
Rockford reveals Public Works survey
These photos provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office, in Waukegan, Ill. shows Derenell...
Second man charged in deaths of northern Illinois couple
Water bill
New places accepting water bill payments in Rockford