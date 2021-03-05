Feds seize 65K counterfeit N95 masks at O’Hare International Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) — Customs officials seized more than 65,000 counterfeit N95 masks at O’Hare International Airport on Monday, after noticing the boxes contained grammatical errors and were giving off an odd chemical odor.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said the bogus masks arrived in a shipment from Colombia, and were destined for a company in Virginia. They were designed to look like 3M brand N95 type masks, but customs officials determined the shipment infringed on the 3M trademark and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health NIOSH trademark.

Federal authorities said criminal groups have been exploiting the demand for personal protective equipment and medicine during the COVID-19 pandemic by selling counterfeit products.

“These counterfeit masks are extremely dangerous and provide a false sense of security to American consumers,” Hans Leiterman, assistant area port director with US Customs and Border Protection said. “Unfortunately, there is no shortage of bad actors out there trying to take advantage of consumers during a global pandemic.”

In total, officials seized 65,280 counterfeit masks. Authorities said, had they been legitimate, they would have had a value of more than $400,000.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.