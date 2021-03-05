East outlasts Auburn, Jefferson gets by Hononegah in 2OT

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The race to the NIC-10 title game on Friday, March 12 is heating up with just a week of games left on the schedule.

Jefferson survived Hononegah’s upset bid, winning 65-64 in double overtime. Antonio Leavy had a game-high 23 points.

East stayed within a game of the J-Hawks for the top spot in Division B with a 57-47 victory on the road at Auburn. The E-Rabs were led by Pashens Harris with a game-high 25.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.