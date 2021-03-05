Carlson Ice Arena to reopen to public

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Park District’s Carlson Ice Arena in Loves Park welcomes the public back for public ice skating sessions.

Due to mitigations brought on by COVID-19, reservations must be pre paid, and made up two weeks in advance. Capacity will be limited for each session.

For current schedules, check the public skating calendar at www.rockfordparkdistrict.org/publicskate; schedules are subject to change. Admission is just $7 per person, and skate rental is now available for no additional charge.

