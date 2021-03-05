Advertisement

Carlson Ice Arena to reopen to public

Reservations are required, and can be made up to two weeks in advance
Carlson Ice Arena to reopen to public
Carlson Ice Arena to reopen to public(Rockford Park District)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Park District’s Carlson Ice Arena in Loves Park welcomes the public back for public ice skating sessions.

Due to mitigations brought on by COVID-19, reservations must be pre paid, and made up two weeks in advance. Capacity will be limited for each session.

For current schedules, check the public skating calendar at www.rockfordparkdistrict.org/publicskate; schedules are subject to change. Admission is just $7 per person, and skate rental is now available for no additional charge.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Roscoe
Body of woman missing since Jan. 3 identified in Roscoe storage facility
Handcuffs on desk
Rockford woman charged after shot fired in Walmart parking lot
Rockford Fire responds to vehicle in the Rock River.
Driver rescued after vehicle is pulled from Rock River
Casey’s General Stores
New Casey’s location in Rockford to hold grand opening March 12
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash

Latest News

STUDENT
Nursing students give public COVID-19 vaccines
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Nursing students to give public COVID-19 vaccines
Nursing students give public COVID-19 vaccines
One area police department warns homeowners about an uptick in burglaries that are usually...
Beloit woman burglarized by man dressed as utility worker