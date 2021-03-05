Belvidere North grad Erin McKinney stays ready at Wisconsin

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Playing sports during the pandemic is proving to be possible, but not perfect. Just like Erin McKinney’s college journey. But if there is one thing the Belvidere North grad has learned, it’s to roll with the punches.

“I think it’s been unpredictable to say the least.”

McKinney is finding out first hand the roller coaster of a ride playing Division 1 soccer can be.

“Being a college athlete in general, I think you have to be adaptable,” explained McKinney. “New coaches can come in at any point. You can find someone getting transferred in to take your spot at any point.”

McKinney is trying to take over as the starting goalkeeper at the University of Wisconsin, after she transferred from Akron University in 2018.

“I knew I would have to put in a lot of work and not wait for things to happen and go out and take initiative and do it myself.”

The former Blue Thunder keeper says she feels tactically and physically better than ever. The Badgers junior had surgery last year to clean up some nagging injuries in her right knee.

“As soon as you get on the field, it’s a whole new game,” said McKinney. “You can practice forever, but a game, really is a different mindset and it takes a different level of focus.”

McKinney took a redshirt year in 2018, didn’t play in 2019, and then the pandemic pushed the 2020 season into the spring. While it may not be ideal, she looking at this as a positive situation.

“This is an opportunity more than a setback because anything can happen,” explained McKinney. “Players can have to quarantine at any point, so everyone has to be ready.”

From starter, to waiting her turn with more than 100 collegiate saves and 18 games started. But either way, she’s thankful for the opportunity.

“Whoever is here in their four years, during corona, none of our journeys are going to look perfect or anyway similar, but we’re all going to make it work somehow.”

Like many colleges and universities, Wisconsin is playing all of its home matches this spring season at MercyHealth Sportscore Two in Loves Park. McKinney says she’s played on the surrounding outdoor fields, but played indoors only once with her club team. The facility was built in 2017, the year McKinney graduated from Belvidere North.

“My goalkeeper coach kind of said ‘well things are full circle’. I couldn’t agree more. I think, going back to play in Rockford, is awesome. Especially because, that facility is so nice. I’d never really got to play too much in it because it was getting built right around the time when I was leaving high school. So, getting to finally play some competitive games in there, it’s going to be awesome.”

