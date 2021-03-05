A BEAUTIFUL Weekend Ahead!

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We have some delightful weather in store for the days ahead. Sunday both today and tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 40′s and lows around 20. Gentle breezes expected too! 50 on Sunday with a slow increase of clouds by afternoon. 60 coming up on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. Low 60′s both Tuesday and Wednesday with rain likely on Wednesday. Have a GREAT weekend!

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.