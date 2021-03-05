Advertisement

16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash

A roadway crash.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old girl has died Thursday after being ejected from a car during a Rock County crash.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported to a single vehicle fatal crash around 3:30 p.m. on West County Road K and South Fossum Road. According to a news release, authorities determined that a car with two teenagers inside was driving southound on South County Road K and was about to approach the curve that turns into West County TK K.

Rock Co. deputies say that the 17-year-old male driver did not properly make the curve and the vehicle entered into the south ditch. The vehicle turned over multiple times before ejecting the 16-year-old passenger.

Authorities say the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies added that neither of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office, its Reconstruction Team and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating this crash.

