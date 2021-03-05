Advertisement

15-year-old Rockford boy charged after two juveniles shot

Rockford police officers were called at 12:55 a.m. to Fas Mart at 172 S. Bell School Rd. for a report of a gunshot victim.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 15-year-old Rockford boy was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm after a shooting early Thursday morning.

On March 4, at 12:55 a.m., Rockford police officers were called at 12:55 a.m. to Fas Mart at 172 S. Bell School Rd. for a report of a gunshot victim. When police arrived, they did not find a victim.

A short time later, two juveniles, a boy and girl, were dropped off at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Officers on scene learned that a white Toyota Corolla was involved. This vehicle was found in the 600 block of Clark Drive occupied by six people. All of those inside the vehicle were detained and a handgun was found during the investigation.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case before the aggravated battery with a firearm charges were authorized against the boy, according to the Rockford Police Department.

If you have any further information on these incidents or others, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

