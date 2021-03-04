Winnebago girls earn 2-seed in BNC tournament with win over Stillman Valley

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago is one of the few teams finding success without senior leadership. The fourth ranked Indians do not have a senior on their roster.

Instead of having a Senior Night on Wednesday, the girls team honored the family of Winnebago Middle School principal Patrick Brule. Brule’s son Parker donated bone marrow for his 12-year-old sister, Emmy, who is fighting a winning battle aplastic anemia.

Winnebago (10-2, 9-1) then went out and routed Stillman Valley (8-3, 7-3) 78-33, capturing the two-seed in the Big Northern Conference tournament that starts this weekend.

