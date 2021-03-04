Winnebago Co. continues to vaccinate Phase 1B

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - With President Joe Biden’s announcement that COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available for every U.S. adult by the end of May, the Winnebago County Health Department said it will adjust its strategy to make the process smooth.

Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell said she expects many vaccinations to roll in by the end of the spring, with many partners coming together to make this possible.

Dr. Martell said this will include various pharmacies, area health systems and the health department pooling their efforts to administer the vaccine at the highest rate possible. She says just because we expect more vaccines by the end of May, doesn’t mean everyone will be vaccinated that same month.

“We talked about this, it’s going to be challenging, you know we have these phases because right now there is different eligibility and as we move forward 1c starts the whole population at that point in time we want to make sure we have all our systems in place to vaccinate anyone who needs a vaccination,” Dr. Martell said.

Martell said the process of receiving the vaccine will remain the same, so make sure you are registered on the health department’s website and wait for an email with further guidance on your next steps.

If you can’t make it to your appointment, make sure to call and cancel so the health department can maintain it’s no waste policy.

