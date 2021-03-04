Advertisement

Winnebago Co. continues to vaccinate Phase 1B

If you can’t make it to your appointment, make sure to call and cancel so the health department can maintain it’s no waste policy.
Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell say’s we’re moving in the wrong...
Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell say’s we’re moving in the wrong direction as COVID-19 cases continue to climb countywide.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - With President Joe Biden’s announcement that COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available for every U.S. adult by the end of May, the Winnebago County Health Department said it will adjust its strategy to make the process smooth.

Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell said she expects many vaccinations to roll in by the end of the spring, with many partners coming together to make this possible.

Dr. Martell said this will include various pharmacies, area health systems and the health department pooling their efforts to administer the vaccine at the highest rate possible. She says just because we expect more vaccines by the end of May, doesn’t mean everyone will be vaccinated that same month.

“We talked about this, it’s going to be challenging, you know we have these phases because right now there is different eligibility and as we move forward 1c starts the whole population at that point in time we want to make sure we have all our systems in place to vaccinate anyone who needs a vaccination,” Dr. Martell said.

Martell said the process of receiving the vaccine will remain the same, so make sure you are registered on the health department’s website and wait for an email with further guidance on your next steps.

If you can’t make it to your appointment, make sure to call and cancel so the health department can maintain it’s no waste policy.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Roscoe
Death investigation underway in Roscoe
Around 9 p.m. DeKalb Fire arrived to the area of Gurler Road and Route 23 for reports of a two...
DeKalb man killed in two vehicle crash
Home buying during pandemic
More people are buying homes in Rockford without ever stepping inside
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Jefferson intersection heading towards Davis Park
Delivery truck rolls over in downtown Rockford, no major injuries

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Illinois partners with local health centers to expand vaccine distribution
COVID-19 vaccines
Illinois residents encouraged to register for V-safe After Vaccination Health Checker
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from...
States rapidly expanding vaccine access as supplies surge
[AP] Advanced Placement test
Illinois’ Class of 2020 ranks 5th in nation for growth in Advanced Placement scores