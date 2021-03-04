Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 22 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

The health department says 45,584 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.(Associated Press)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 22 cases of COVID-19 and one death on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 26,835 from 26,813 on Wednesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is 443, up from 442 Wednesday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 2.2 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 45,584 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 13 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from the Thursday, Feb. 25 report of 20.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Roscoe
Body of woman missing since Jan. 3 identified in Roscoe storage facility
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Death investigation in Roscoe
Death investigation underway in Roscoe
Rockford Fire responds to vehicle in the Rock River.
Driver rescued after vehicle is pulled from Rock River
Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met while working at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven,...
Friends who met at work, bonded over adoption find out they’re biological sisters

Latest News

One area police department warns homeowners about an uptick in burglaries that are usually...
Beloit woman burglarized by man dress as utility worker
While seasonable temperatures are on tap the next two days, a huge surge of warmth is on the...
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 3/4/2021
All weather advisories will be eliminated from the NWS weather hazard system by 2024.
National Weather Service to eliminate ‘Advisories’ in its hazard messaging by 2024
COVID-19 in Illinois
IDPH: 1,740 new cases of COVID-19, 42 deaths