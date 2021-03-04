Winnebago Co. adds 22 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 22 cases of COVID-19 and one death on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 26,835 from 26,813 on Wednesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is 443, up from 442 Wednesday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 2.2 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 45,584 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 13 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from the Thursday, Feb. 25 report of 20.

