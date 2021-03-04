Body found in Roscoe storage facility identified

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - The victim found at the U-Haul storage facility in Roscoe on Tuesday has been identified.

Michelle Arnold-Boesigner, 33 years of age of Harvard, Illinois, was found dead in a storage unit at the U-Haul storage site off 251 and McCury Road, according to the Roscoe Police Department.

Roscoe Police and Winnebago County Sheriff responded to the scene after a dead body was found in one of the storage lockers. The investigation is currently ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

There is no reason to believe the public is at risk, according to the Roscoe Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.