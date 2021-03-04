Advertisement

Body found in Roscoe storage facility identified

The body was found in the U-HAUL storage facility Tuesday.
Death investigation in Roscoe
Death investigation in Roscoe(WIFR)
By WIFR News
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - The victim found at the U-Haul storage facility in Roscoe on Tuesday has been identified.

Michelle Arnold-Boesigner, 33 years of age of Harvard, Illinois, was found dead in a storage unit at the U-Haul storage site off 251 and McCury Road, according to the Roscoe Police Department.

Roscoe Police and Winnebago County Sheriff responded to the scene after a dead body was found in one of the storage lockers. The investigation is currently ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

There is no reason to believe the public is at risk, according to the Roscoe Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Death investigation in Roscoe
Death investigation underway in Roscoe
Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met while working at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven,...
Friends who met at work, bonded over adoption find out they’re biological sisters
Rockford fire responds to a residential structure fire at 1500 E. State Street Tuesday night.
Firefighter, civilian hurt in house fire late Tuesday in Rockford
Tennessee investigators have recovered dozens of missing children in an operation.
150 missing Tennessee children located during ‘Operation Volunteer Strong’

Latest News

Rockford Fire responds to vehicle in the Rock River.
Driver rescued after vehicle is pulled from Rock River
People listen to hearing in Wisconsin State Capitol overflow room on Wednesday.
Maskless mass at Wisconsin State Capitol fires backlash
Chicago Blackhawks expected to bid on purchase of Rockford IceHogs
Chicago Blackhawks expected to bid on purchase of Rockford IceHogs
Chicago Blackhawks expected to bid on purchase of Rockford IceHogs